Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.95

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.95 and last traded at $25.14, with a volume of 1303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.58). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 59,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,919,150.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 660,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,198,733.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Antonio O. Garza acquired 8,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $249,947.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $395,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William A. Furman sold 59,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $1,919,150.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 660,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,198,733.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,603,400. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 46,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.