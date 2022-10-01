GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Jonathan Symonds Buys 3,220 Shares of Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($16.00) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($51,513.77).
LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,305.80 ($15.78) on Friday. GSK plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,448.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,630.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,145.44.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.25 ($0.20) per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.24%.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
