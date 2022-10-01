Guggenheim Cuts V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $50.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Guggenheim from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.60.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $29.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. V.F. has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $78.91.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. Research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in V.F. by 981.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

