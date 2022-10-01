GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,428 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.67 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

