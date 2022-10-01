Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.0% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $104.40 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $306.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

