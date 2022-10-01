Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 296.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 60,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 28,626 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp downgraded Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.82.

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS opened at $67.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.10. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.92 and a 1-year high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

