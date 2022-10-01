Head to Head Analysis: Visa (NYSE:V) & Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) and Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Visa has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Solutions has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Visa and Advantage Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa $24.11 billion 13.93 $12.31 billion $6.78 26.20 Advantage Solutions $3.60 billion 0.19 $54.49 million $0.22 9.68

Profitability

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Solutions. Advantage Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Visa and Advantage Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa 51.99% 46.39% 18.63% Advantage Solutions 1.84% 6.69% 2.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Visa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Visa and Advantage Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa 0 4 16 0 2.80 Advantage Solutions 0 3 0 0 2.00

Visa presently has a consensus target price of $257.64, indicating a potential upside of 45.03%. Advantage Solutions has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 197.34%. Given Advantage Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advantage Solutions is more favorable than Visa.

Summary

Visa beats Advantage Solutions on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visa

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. In addition, the company offers card products, platforms, and value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, VPAY, and PLUS brands. Visa Inc. has a strategic agreement with Ooredoo to provide an enhanced payment experience for Visa cardholders and Ooredoo customers in Qatar. Visa Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce. The Marketing segment offers brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential, private label, digital marketing, and digital media and advertising. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. Advantage Solutions Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

