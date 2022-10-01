Head-To-Head Review: Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) vs. KORE Group (NYSE:KORE)

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) and Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KORE Group and Swisscom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $248.22 million 0.59 -$24.45 million ($0.74) -2.58 Swisscom $12.24 billion 19.83 $2.00 billion $3.27 14.32

Swisscom has higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group. KORE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Swisscom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -14.19% -13.02% -4.64% Swisscom 14.18% 14.62% 6.37%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares KORE Group and Swisscom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for KORE Group and Swisscom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Swisscom 1 4 0 0 1.80

KORE Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.10, indicating a potential upside of 324.08%. Swisscom has a consensus price target of $490.00, indicating a potential upside of 946.34%. Given Swisscom’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Swisscom is more favorable than KORE Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.7% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of KORE Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Swisscom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

KORE Group has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swisscom has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Swisscom beats KORE Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises. It also provides cloud, outsourcing, workplace, mobile phone, networking, business process optimization, SAP, and security and authentication solutions, as well as a range of services to the banking industry; Internet of Things solutions; digitization services to the healthcare sector; IT systems for health insurance companies; fixed-line and mobile networks by other telecommunication service providers; and roaming to foreign operators whose customers use its mobile networks, as well as broadband services and regulated products. In addition, the company plans, operates, and maintains network infrastructure and IT systems; provides support functions to finance, human resource, and strategy, as well as management of real estate and vehicle fleet; and offers broadband and mobile services, such as telephony, mobile offerings, and broadband services, as well as ICT solutions for residential, business, and wholesale customers. Further, it provides IT and network services; online and telephone directories; and cross-platform retail media and security communication services, as well as builds and maintains wired and wireless networks. The company was founded in 1852 and is based in Bern, Switzerland.

