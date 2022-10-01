Head-To-Head Survey: Permian Resources (PR) & Its Rivals

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) is one of 276 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Permian Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Permian Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Permian Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Resources 28.46% 18.68% 13.04% Permian Resources Competitors -3.88% 23.97% 10.43%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Resources $1.03 billion $138.18 million 5.31 Permian Resources Competitors $9.49 billion $710.15 million 16.44

This table compares Permian Resources and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Permian Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Permian Resources. Permian Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Permian Resources has a beta of 4.75, meaning that its share price is 375% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permian Resources’ competitors have a beta of -12.88, meaning that their average share price is 1,388% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Permian Resources and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Permian Resources Competitors 1608 9245 14663 404 2.53

Permian Resources presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.47%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 42.15%. Given Permian Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Permian Resources beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

