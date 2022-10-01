Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOPE. StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $12.64 on Friday. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $154.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director William J. Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $106,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,462.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 54,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.