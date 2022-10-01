Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.13

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.13 and last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 6140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOPE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $154.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Insider Transactions at Hope Bancorp

In other news, Director William J. Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $106,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,462.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 152.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

