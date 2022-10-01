Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Insider Gavin Manson Purchases 180,558 Shares

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Rating) insider Gavin Manson acquired 180,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £28,889.28 ($34,907.30).

Hostmore Stock Down 0.5 %

LON:MORE opened at GBX 16.20 ($0.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.54, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of £20.43 million and a PE ratio of -32.40. Hostmore plc has a 52-week low of GBX 14.94 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 156.24 ($1.89). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 26.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 42.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Hostmore in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Hostmore Company Profile

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. The company operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the Fridays brand; and cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

