Howard Financial Services LTD. Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

JNJ opened at $163.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

