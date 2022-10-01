Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $53.96

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.96 and last traded at $53.96, with a volume of 104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Howard Hughes to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.25.
Howard Hughes Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.39.
Institutional Trading of Howard Hughes
About Howard Hughes
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
Featured Articles
