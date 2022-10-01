Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $53.96

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.96 and last traded at $53.96, with a volume of 104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.16.

HHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Howard Hughes to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,466,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,574,000 after buying an additional 61,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,623,000 after purchasing an additional 234,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,937,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

