Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the bank will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

HBAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.18 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

