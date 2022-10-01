Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday following insider buying activity. 32,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 330,014 shares.The stock last traded at $5.42 and had previously closed at $5.38.

Specifically, Director Frank Torti acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 393,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,409.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,692 shares of company stock valued at $32,989. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Immunovant Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $650.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 43.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Immunovant by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.