Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Cut to C$73.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities cut Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins cut Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.36.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 66.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.2645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 69.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,805,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,216,479,000 after buying an additional 10,607,896 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $365,714,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,495,000 after purchasing an additional 995,775 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $44,195,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after purchasing an additional 911,333 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

