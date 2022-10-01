Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Holdings Raised by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,561 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,937 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 112,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,093,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,043,000 after purchasing an additional 86,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,122.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $409,351.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $43.26 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.66.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

