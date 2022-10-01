Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Sells $29,580.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $95.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.56 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.16 and its 200 day moving average is $116.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.18.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

