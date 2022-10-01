Insider Selling: Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Senior Officer Sells 49,700 Shares of Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 49,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total value of C$52,811.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$138,616.17.

Bryan Dozzi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Bryan Dozzi sold 38,500 shares of Gear Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$50,050.00.

Gear Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE GXE opened at C$1.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Gear Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.76 and a twelve month high of C$1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.38. The stock has a market cap of C$294.32 million and a P/E ratio of 2.55.

Gear Energy Cuts Dividend

Gear Energy ( TSE:GXE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$57.64 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GXE shares. Stifel Firstegy raised Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.55 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

