Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells 2,606 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,606 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $114,768.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,039.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $75,832.20.
- On Friday, July 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 886 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $40,986.36.
- On Tuesday, July 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,550 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $57,241.50.
Natera Stock Down 1.5 %
NTRA stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.33. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $121.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.07.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Natera to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Natera to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.
Institutional Trading of Natera
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,472,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,955,000 after acquiring an additional 466,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Natera by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after acquiring an additional 577,106 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Natera by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,050,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,679,000 after buying an additional 605,768 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Natera by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,917,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,995,000 after buying an additional 55,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Natera by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,815,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,589,000 after buying an additional 456,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.
About Natera
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
