Intel Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intel in a report released on Tuesday, September 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the chip maker will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. Intel has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

