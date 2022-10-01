International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Position Trimmed by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,687 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in International General Insurance were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 92.2% during the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 144,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 69,378 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International General Insurance during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 1.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,044,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 6.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,147,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,577,000 after acquiring an additional 122,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGIC opened at $7.74 on Friday. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $8.96. The company has a market cap of $381.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. International General Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 3.01%.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It underwrites a diversified portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine, contingency, and treaty reinsurance.

