International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 31.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 158,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 41.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.0% during the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Insider Activity

International Paper Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.79. International Paper has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $56.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.90.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

