Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $505.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

INTU has been the topic of several other reports. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $538.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $559.21.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $387.32 on Friday. Intuit has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $440.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.25.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Intuit by 20.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.2% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

