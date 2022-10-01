Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Stake Cut by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 892,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 230,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCM opened at $21.18 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.