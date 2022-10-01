Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $494,000. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,386,000.

Shares of RPG stock opened at $144.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.66. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $141.18 and a 12 month high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

