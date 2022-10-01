iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. Wright Fund Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,059,395,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $86,237,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after buying an additional 636,284 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $81,030,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 794,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,795,000 after buying an additional 612,377 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $102.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.60. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.90 and a 12 month high of $155.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

