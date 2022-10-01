iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,836 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthgate Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $56.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.93. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

