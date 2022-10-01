iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Position Reduced by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUSA. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,577 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,075,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $75.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.27. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $75.88 and a 52 week high of $106.97.

