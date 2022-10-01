Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.
First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.43 billion.
First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance
FM opened at C$23.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$16.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.90. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$18.67 and a 1-year high of C$45.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
First Quantum Minerals Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from First Quantum Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 0.30%.
About First Quantum Minerals
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
