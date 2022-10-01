Jefferies Financial Group Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $115.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NKE. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.19.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

