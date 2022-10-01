Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Alcoa Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alcoa in a report issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.47. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is $6.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alcoa from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.55.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $33.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.80. Alcoa has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.86%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

