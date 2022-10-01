Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) Insider Tony Taylor Acquires 4,000 Shares

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Rating) insider Tony Taylor acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 528 ($6.38) per share, with a total value of £21,120 ($25,519.57).

Jersey Electricity Price Performance

Shares of LON JEL opened at GBX 520 ($6.28) on Friday. Jersey Electricity plc has a twelve month low of GBX 510.30 ($6.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 634.85 ($7.67). The firm has a market cap of £159.33 million and a P/E ratio of 1,181.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 557.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 564.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54.

Get Jersey Electricity alerts:

Jersey Electricity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and home solutions, including heating systems and hot water, renewable energy, electric transport and related chargers, amenity lighting, air conditioning, and CosyCare maintenance.

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Electricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Electricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.