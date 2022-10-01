Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) Insider Tony Taylor Acquires 4,000 Shares

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Rating) insider Tony Taylor acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 528 ($6.38) per share, with a total value of £21,120 ($25,519.57).
Shares of LON JEL opened at GBX 520 ($6.28) on Friday. Jersey Electricity plc has a twelve month low of GBX 510.30 ($6.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 634.85 ($7.67). The firm has a market cap of £159.33 million and a P/E ratio of 1,181.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 557.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 564.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54.
