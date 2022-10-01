JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.5% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after buying an additional 1,590,742 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,092,843,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,810,000 after buying an additional 877,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after buying an additional 805,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.6 %

JPM stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $306.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $104.40 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.