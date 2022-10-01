Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.3% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 63,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $163.36 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.89. The company has a market cap of $429.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.