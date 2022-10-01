Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.13 and a 200 day moving average of $173.89. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

