Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Chris Mottershead Purchases 166 Shares

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) insider Chris Mottershead bought 166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,789 ($21.62) per share, for a total transaction of £2,969.74 ($3,588.38).

LON:JMAT opened at GBX 1,832.50 ($22.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,046.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,038.48. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,805 ($33.89). The company has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,004.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JMAT. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,248.57 ($27.17).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

