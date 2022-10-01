JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $275.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Biogen from $230.00 to $223.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Biogen to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $275.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $267.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Biogen has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $290.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.47. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Biogen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,334,768,000 after acquiring an additional 77,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after acquiring an additional 384,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Biogen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,316,151,000 after acquiring an additional 65,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

