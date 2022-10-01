JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after buying an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,742 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $4,092,843,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,810,000 after buying an additional 877,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after buying an additional 805,196 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.16. The company has a market cap of $306.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $104.40 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

