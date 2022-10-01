JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lifted by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 12,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 64,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $104.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $306.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.40 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

