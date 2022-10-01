Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Insider Andrew Formica Sells 506,173 Shares

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) insider Andrew Formica sold 506,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.12), for a total transaction of £470,740.89 ($568,802.43).

JUP stock opened at GBX 91.85 ($1.11) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 87.85 ($1.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 270 ($3.26). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 110 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 153.40. The firm has a market cap of £508.02 million and a P/E ratio of 437.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JUP. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 161 ($1.95).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

