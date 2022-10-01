Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

KELTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.38.

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KELTF opened at $3.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

