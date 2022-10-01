KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $8.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.32. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.28 per share.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE:MAA opened at $155.07 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $151.05 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities
In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 98.04%.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
