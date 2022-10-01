KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $8.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.32. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.28 per share.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.9 %

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.86.

NYSE:MAA opened at $155.07 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $151.05 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

