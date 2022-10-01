L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Position Lessened by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,888 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,969,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,426,000 after purchasing an additional 186,824 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,022,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,645,000 after acquiring an additional 150,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,454,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,678,000 after acquiring an additional 174,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,886,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,966,000 after acquiring an additional 668,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $207.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.30. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.70.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

