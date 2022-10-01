Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LSEA. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Landsea Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company.
Landsea Homes Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $195.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.35. Landsea Homes has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $9.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30.
Insider Transactions at Landsea Homes
In other news, CFO Christopher T. Porter bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,019 shares in the company, valued at $336,412.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John Ho bought 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $64,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,617 shares in the company, valued at $710,802.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher T. Porter bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,412.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 30,298 shares of company stock worth $198,372. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.17% of the company’s stock.
About Landsea Homes
Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
