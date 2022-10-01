Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEAGet Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LSEA. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Landsea Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $195.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.35. Landsea Homes has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $9.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $368.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.19 million. Analysts predict that Landsea Homes will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Landsea Homes

In other news, CFO Christopher T. Porter bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,019 shares in the company, valued at $336,412.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John Ho bought 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $64,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,617 shares in the company, valued at $710,802.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher T. Porter bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,412.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 30,298 shares of company stock worth $198,372. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

