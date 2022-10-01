Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 155 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corvex Management LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 426,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Codex Capital L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 25,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $104.40 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

