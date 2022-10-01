Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 135.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,317 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,310,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 205,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 36,953 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 274.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 642,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after buying an additional 471,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,522.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 223,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after buying an additional 209,595 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LEG opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.57. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leggett & Platt news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

