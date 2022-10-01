Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Charles Julian Cazalet Buys 25 Shares of Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Rating) insider Charles Julian Cazalet acquired 25 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £970 ($1,172.06) per share, with a total value of £24,250 ($29,301.59).
Lindsell Train Investment Trust Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of LON LTI opened at GBX 1,005 ($12.14) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,089 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,103.91. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 960 ($11.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,601.17 ($19.35). The firm has a market cap of £2.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46.
About Lindsell Train Investment Trust
