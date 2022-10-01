Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Charles Julian Cazalet Buys 25 Shares of Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Rating) insider Charles Julian Cazalet acquired 25 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £970 ($1,172.06) per share, with a total value of £24,250 ($29,301.59).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of LON LTI opened at GBX 1,005 ($12.14) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,089 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,103.91. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 960 ($11.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,601.17 ($19.35). The firm has a market cap of £2.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46.

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

