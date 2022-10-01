Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $903,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.5% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust increased its position in Alphabet by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $95.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.16 and a 200-day moving average of $116.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.56 and a twelve month high of $151.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.18.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,217,994. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

